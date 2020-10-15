Ben T. Van Hove

November 25, 1933—October 12, 2020

Ben Theodore Van Hove, 86, of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Monday, October 12, 2020 at Mary Greeley Hospital.

Public graveside services for Ben will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Steamboat Rock cemetery located in Steamboat Rock, Iowa with Pastor Lynn Arends officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be directed in Ben’s name to either the Presbyterian Church and/or Steamboat Rock’s library. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Ben Theodore Van Hove was born on November 25, 1933 on the farm near Ackley, Iowa, the son of Jim and Nellie (Wubbena) Van Hove. Ben was raised and educated in the Ackley area where he attended school growing up. He served his Country honorably dedicating two years of his life to the United States Army.