(1958-2019)
DYSART — Benny Bryan Hach, 60, of Dysart, died at home Saturday, March 23.
He was born Sept. 28, 1958, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Marilyn (Bryan) Hach. He married Merri (Hadley) Taylor on Sept. 17, 1988. They later divorced.
Ben graduated from Dysart-Geneseo High School in 1978. Following graduation, Ben farmed alongside his father while taking classes at Hawkeye Tech in animal science and agricultural studies. He was active in 4H, FFA and served as the Bruce Township trustee. He was an active member at Dysart United Methodist Church, serving on various boards through the years: Youth Leader, Lay Leader, Church Council President, and as a member of the planning committee when they built a new addition and remodeled the church.
He also had his pilot’s license.
Survived by: his mother, of Dysart; a son, Ed (Heather) Hach of Dysart; a daughter, Tiffany (Alek) White-Hach of Seattle; stepsons, Jim Taylor of La Porte City and Chad (Laura) Taylor of Traer; a stepdaughter, Monica (Jeff) Lee of Cheyenne, Wyo.; brothers David (Deborah) Hach of Morrison and Lonny Hach of Farmers Branch, Texas; a sister, Becky Dvorak of Keystone; grandchildren, Alexis, Lydia, Delanie and Magnus; and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Services: 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Dysart United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Dysart, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Ben was a history buff, woodworker and welder and spent a lot of time tinkering in his shop. Ben loved the farm and enjoyed spending time with the many animals Heather adopted, especially the dogs. Ben was a fashionable gentleman and could rock overalls and Converse shoes like none other.
