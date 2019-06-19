Belva L. Nederhoff Rhoads

(1938-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Belva Lea Molendorp Nederhoff Rhoads, 80, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, June 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
She was born Oct. 14, 1938, in Iowa City, daughter of Conrad and Tina (Lutterman) Molendorp. She married Arnold Nederhoff on Sept. 5, 1958, and they later divorced. She married Richard Rhoads on Dec. 18, 1990, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2010.
Belva was a licensed practical nurse for many years at the Eldora Hospital in Eldora.
Survived by: two sons, David and Robert Nederhoff, both of Wellsburg; two daughters, Brenda Pearson of Atlantic and Sandi Bal of Cleves; a stepson, Rex Rhoads of Waterloo; two stepdaughters, Mona Putney of Charles City and Yvette (Keith) Brice of Waterloo; a grandson, Lindsay (Brittanie) High of Washington; and a great-grandson, Lincoln High.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and husband, Richard.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Belva enjoyed riding a motorcycle with Richard and going south for the winter. In her spare time, she liked doing crafts and loved animals, particularly dogs.
