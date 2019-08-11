Belle Boyer

(1926-2019)
WATERLOO — Belle Magee Boyer, 93, of Waterloo, formerly of Jesup, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at Ravenwood.
She was born March 6, 1926, in Hudson, daughter of Paul Magee and Mary Underwood Magee (Higgerson). She married Larry Boyer on July 18, 1946, at Nashua. He preceded her in death.
Belle worked several years for the Jesup School System and also created and won several crocheted or hand-sewn items entered at Jesup’s Farmers Day celebration.
Survived by: a son, Duke (Debbie) Boyer of Waterloo; a sister, Dawn Magee Fisher of Bettendorf; a grandson, Jason Arnold; a great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Dixie Harting Arnold Grant; a granddaughter, Jennifer Harting; a grandson, Justin Harting; sisters Hope Pyle and Bess Magee Wellner; and a brother, Dan Magee.
Graveside services: are planned at Fairview Cemetery in Dunkerton at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
