Belenna Marie Western

After fighting a good battle, the Lord called this servant, Belenna, home to glory at the age of 63.

Belenna was born on February 3, 1958 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Daughter of Ruth E. Brown (Nolan) and Luvell R. Crisp. She attended Milwaukee Wisconsin community schools until she finished at Rufus King High in 1977.

She married William Western III on April 6, 1990. They have been on a journey together until her passing.

Belenna held numerous jobs, but most notable is Eagle Ottawa Tannery for 8 yrs before they closed. She spent the remainder of her life providing care for her Mother, Ruthie (2012), and being a loving homemaker for her kids.

Those left to rejoice Belenna’s memory are: her husband William, children Quanika E Crisp, Catheleena M (Doug) Mayes, Dominique D Western, Shamonie M Western, and Rushuan D Western. Step-son William (Soleil) Western IV. Three grandchildren, Najada, Naziya, and Jordon. And three step-grandchildren Lili, Leticia, and Miles.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today and for an hour before services on Saturday.