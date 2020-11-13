Beldyne B. Ferch

January 20, 1925-November 8, 2020

Beldyne Bertha Ferch, 95, passed away, Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Waterloo.

She was born January 20, 1925 in Charles City Iowa, daughter of Guy and Bertha Holbert Bean. She married Richard Ferch, July 29, 1943 in Charles City, he passed away June 2, 1978, after 35 years of marriage.

Beldyne graduated class of 1943 from Charles City High school and was employed at Osco Drug Store in the pharmacy and with Avon for more than 50 years. She enjoyed spending time with neighbors and friends quilting and playing cards. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.

Survived by: a daughter, Shirley (William) Day of Waterloo; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Ferch of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Arvin Jr. (Shawn) Ferch of Waterloo, Becky (Mike) Kruse of Dunkerton, Annette (Brian) Garbes of Waterloo, Tracy Day of Kentucky, Curtis (Brook) Ferch of Waterloo; 11 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded by: her husband, Richard, a son, Arvin Sr., a grandson, James Day, a great grandson, Dalton, a sister and five brothers.