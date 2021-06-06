March 17, 1940-May 30, 2021

NORWALK-Bee (Bernice) Sells, Age 81, of Norwalk, passed away on May 30, 2021 peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Bee was born on March 17, 1940 in New Hartford, IA. She was raised on a farm in New Hartford by her parents Minnie and Mike Pruisner along with her sister Diane and brother Virgil. Bee later married her former spouse, Darrell Sells, in 1955 where they then moved to Waverly, IA to raise their four children, Candi, Darri, Scott, and Randy. She went on to achieve a license to practice cosmetology and later owned her own salon. After that, Bee changed careers to open her own in-home daycare in Waverly where she enjoyed spending her days teaching and caring for her daycare children.

Bee was a longtime season ticket holder to Iowa Hawkeye football and enjoyed attending football and basketball games. On the weekends, she could be found cheering on Darrell and Scott racing stock cars all around Iowa. As Bee’s family grew, she enjoyed supporting her grandchildren at all of their various events.