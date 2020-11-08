Becky Van Daele passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her home in Independence at the age of 88. She was born on May 13,1932 near Littleton Iowa the daughter of Wilmer and Elsie (McGlaughlin) Seamans. Becky graduated from Jesup High School in 1949. After graduating she went to work at Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo. On June 15,1953 she married Rene Van Daele at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. Rene and Becky lived in rural Fairbank where they raised their three children and farmed the land together until Rene’s passing on April 5,1978 In 2007 Becky moved to Independence. In 1993 after volunteering over 7,000 hours at the Mental Health Institute in Independence Becky was hired as their volunteer coordinator, working until she retired in 2008. Becky was a very active volunteer in both the Fairbank and Independence communities. She was a KCRG 9 Who Care recipient and received the Governor’s Volunteer Award. She was a 59 year active member of the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary holding many local and district offices, and longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church. She also volunteered many hours at the Independence Senior Center, Buchanan County Council on Aging and was a mentor for the Independence Community School District.