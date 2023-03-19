March 19, 1966-March 3, 2023

WATERLOO-Becky S. Poock, 56 of Waterloo, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was born March 19, 1966, in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of William E. and Ethel Meier Miller.

She graduated from high school in Minneapolis, MN. in 1984. Becky married Jeff Nichols, they later divorced. Later she married Roger Poock on January 8, 2007, in Elk Run Heights.

Becky was a Supervisor for the Waterloo Warehouse. Later she worked as a waitress at Bandits Bar in Waterloo. Together with her husband, she co-owned Stagecoach Entertainment (a Karaoke—DJ Company) in the Waterloo area for several years. They sang and entertained together in the Cedar Valley and throughout Iowa, including Branson, MO. Family was a special part of her life. She loved her Vikings and purple was her favorite color.

She is survived by her husband, Roger of Waterloo; son, Billy (Jen) Catone of Dubuque; step children, John (Missy) Poock of Waterloo, Tammy (Eric Johnson) Poock of Waterloo, and Pamela Kosmyna of Chicago, IL; three grandchildren: Bella Donna, Rubecka, and Juliet-Elyszabeth; five step grandchildren: Ryne, Devin, Halli, Cohen, and Peyton; brother, Gregory (Laurie) Miller of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Jackie Poliseno of Circle Pines, MN; special caretakers, Brooke Trimble and Marlene Ohlenkamp.

Becky is preceded in death by her son, Specialist Donald L. Nichols, and one brother Anthony Poliseno.

Memorial Services will be 1:30pm, March 20, 2023, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave, Waterloo, with inurnment in Garden of Memories Cemetery, also in Waterloo. Family will greet friends an hour before the services. Locke Garden View Chapel is assisting the family.