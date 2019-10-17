(1967-2019)
WATERLOO — Becky Rumsey, 52, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Oct. 13, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
She was born June 20, 1967, in Santa Ana, Calif., daughter of Dwayne Rumsey Sr. and Anita Gould.
Becky graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1985. She worked for Aldi, Kwik Star and Iowa Industrial Products (Bossard) for many years. Becky also worked at the Waterloo Eagles Club. She was a member of the Waterloo Eagles Club Auxiliary Aerie 764.
Survived by: her daughter, Brittany Rumsey of Waterloo; two sons, Banning (Shelby Lehr) Rumsey of Cedar Falls and Richard Miller of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Elysia Bergen and Ryan VanDenover; significant other, Jeff Eickelberg of Waterloo; two sisters, Sharon Jenison of Waverly and Nicolle (Brendt) Bryant of Fairbank; a brother, Dwayne (Rebecca) Rumsey Jr. of Cedar Falls; two stepdaughters, Ashley Eickelberg and Amber Eickelberg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister-in-law, Julie Rumsey; a brother-in-law, Tony Jenison; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Celebration of Life Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at UAW Hall—Local 838 with a reception to follow celebration until 7 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Becky loved cooking. She could cook anything especially soups and stews but was famous for her potato salad. Becky loved to host holidays and often made enough food to feed an army. She also loved the Iowa Hawkeyes.
To plant a tree in memory of Becky Rumsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.