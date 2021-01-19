May 29, 1958—January 15, 2021

Becky Jo Stickley, age 62 of Waterloo, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at her home. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope in West Des Moines on Saturday, January 23. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House of Hope, 845 W. 4th Street in Waterloo, IA 50702 in her memory.

The daughter of John and Barbara (Vauble) Green. Becky was born on May 29, 1958 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Becky worked as a Nurse Aid at a variety of different hospitals and nursing homes. She enjoyed her grandchildren, a good book, and having coffee with her friends.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jennifer (Rick) Burger, Jason (Lori) Thureson and Melissa (RC) Peters; six grandchildren, Jordan, Benjamin, Aki, Emma, Calvin, and Evan; siblings, John (Helga) Green and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding Becky in death were her parents, John and Barbara Green.