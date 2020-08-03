× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1978-2020)

Becky J. Hall-Fencl, 42, of Waterloo, died Sunday, July 19 in Cedar Falls, from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

She was born Feb. 13, 1978 in Wuerzburg, Germany, daughter of Russell G. and Sharon J. Hansen Hall. She married Aaron T. Fencl Nov.1, 2014 in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Becky graduated from West High School and was an LPN in various nursing homes in the Waterloo area, most recently at ManorCare Health Services.

Survivors include: her husband; her children, Randy Pipal, Tori Fencl and Reagan Fencl all at home; her mother, Sharon (Terry) Aschenbrenner of Waterloo; her maternal grandmother, Kathleen Hansen of Waterloo; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Judy Fencl of Traer; two brothers, Steve (Joy) Hall of Humbolt, Iowa, and Ben (Carola) Hall of Clarksville, Tenn.; 3 brothers-in-law, Spencer Jensen of Waterloo, Justin Fencl and Adam Fencl both of Traer; 2 sisters-in-law, Kim Jensen of Des Moines and Stephanie Jensen of Waterloo; and many nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by: her father, Russell Hall.