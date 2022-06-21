June 16, 2022
JESUP-Beckett Alan Gibbs, infant son of Mitchell and Kaylea (Federspiel) Gibbs, was stillborn at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, IA, on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. and concluding with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Beckett is survived by his parents, Mitchell and Kaylea Gibbs of Jesup; two brothers Wyatt and Brooks Gibbs at home; paternal grandparents, Steve & Wendy Gibbs of Independence, Janet and Keith Strand of Oelwein; maternal grandparents, Daniel Federspiel of Jesup and Rebecca Collins of Jesup; paternal great grandparents, Roselyn Gibbs of Independence, Dean & Marvel Van Note of Winthrop, Dale Strand of Oelwein; maternal great grandparents, Dan Federspiel of Jesup, Barr & Rose Christiansen of Jesup.
Beckett is preceded in death by paternal great grandfather, Alan Gibbs and maternal great grandmother, Marlys Federspiel.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.
