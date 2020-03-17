Beatrice M. Hushak
(1926-2020)

TRAER -- Beatrice Marian Hushak, 93, of Traer, died Monday, March 16, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.

She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Tama County, daughter of Amiel and Blanche (Kubik) Halupnick. She graduated from Traer High School in 1943, then worked as a clerk in several businesses in Traer. Bea married Victor Hushak on Sept. 24, 1946. They farmed near Clutier. She was also a detasseling crew chief for many years.

Bea was a member of FCSLA Catholic Workman Branch No. 130, National Catholic Society of Foresters, Carroll Township Homemakers, Rosary Society and Dysart Women's Clubs and her churches, Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier, St. Joseph Church in Dysart, and most recently St. Paul's Church in Traer.

Survivors: four children, Gail (Dwayne) Konicek of Festus, Mo., Lorraine Painter of Mound, Minn., Marlys (Nick) Rizzi of Ridgefield, Conn., and Mitchell (Lisa) Hushak of Granger; nine grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; 11 great-grandchildren, five stepgreat-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 68 years, Vic; a brother, Milo Halupnick; a sister, Ludmilla Dvorak; and son-in-law David Painter.

Services: A small family service will be held for now. A full Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming weeks. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.

Memorials: to Mitch Hushak, c/o Overton Funeral Home, 714 First St., Traer, IA 50675.

Online condolence at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com

After retiring in 1985, Bea and Vic split time between their homes in Dysart and North Fort Myers, Fla., enjoying family gatherings, square dancing, playing cars and more travel. In later years, Bea transformed into a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.

