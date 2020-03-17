Beatrice M. Hushak

(1926-2020)

TRAER -- Beatrice Marian Hushak, 93, of Traer, died Monday, March 16, at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer.

She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Tama County, daughter of Amiel and Blanche (Kubik) Halupnick. She graduated from Traer High School in 1943, then worked as a clerk in several businesses in Traer. Bea married Victor Hushak on Sept. 24, 1946. They farmed near Clutier. She was also a detasseling crew chief for many years.

Bea was a member of FCSLA Catholic Workman Branch No. 130, National Catholic Society of Foresters, Carroll Township Homemakers, Rosary Society and Dysart Women's Clubs and her churches, Immaculate Conception Church in Clutier, St. Joseph Church in Dysart, and most recently St. Paul's Church in Traer.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: four children, Gail (Dwayne) Konicek of Festus, Mo., Lorraine Painter of Mound, Minn., Marlys (Nick) Rizzi of Ridgefield, Conn., and Mitchell (Lisa) Hushak of Granger; nine grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; 11 great-grandchildren, five stepgreat-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband of 68 years, Vic; a brother, Milo Halupnick; a sister, Ludmilla Dvorak; and son-in-law David Painter.