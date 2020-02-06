Beatrice June Jaquier-Lonergan, 89, of Lisbon, formerly of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon.

Services: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Burial: Memorial Garden in Waterloo, Iowa.

Bea was born August 24, 1930 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Hazel (Miller) Anderson. She married Merlyn “Gene”Lonergan in 1949. They later divorced. In 1969 Bea married Ray Jaquier. Several years after Ray passed away, Bea reconnected with her former husband Gene, and they re-married in 1997.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bea was a hard worker, completing forty-five years with Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo. She instilled a strong work ethic in all of her daughters.