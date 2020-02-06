Beatrice June Jaquier-Lonergan, 89, of Lisbon, formerly of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday February 6, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon.
Services: 12:30 p.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Burial: Memorial Garden in Waterloo, Iowa.
Bea was born August 24, 1930 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of James and Hazel (Miller) Anderson. She married Merlyn “Gene”Lonergan in 1949. They later divorced. In 1969 Bea married Ray Jaquier. Several years after Ray passed away, Bea reconnected with her former husband Gene, and they re-married in 1997.
Bea was a hard worker, completing forty-five years with Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo. She instilled a strong work ethic in all of her daughters.
Survivors include her sister, Evelyn Jo (Dan) Edgerton of Avon Park, Florida, her daughters, Jerilyn Savage of Fort Meyers, Florida, Kim (David) Hayes of Lisbon, and Jackie (Mike) Brenke of Coggin, Iowa; stepsons, Doug Jaquier of Omaha, Nebraska, Gary Jaquier of Lindstrom, Minnesota and Greg Jaquier of Sumner, Iowa, nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren. Bea was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Beverly Wienands, husbands Ray Jaquier and Gene Lonergan, daughter, Karla Bearbower, granddaughter, Tracy Shippy and great grandson Michael Renner.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Richard Pope and Nurse Tracie, Grand Living at Indian Creek, Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon and Essence of Life Hospice for all the wonderful care of Bea. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Memorials may be directed to Essence of Life Living Dreams Fund.
