Beatrice Johnson

(1927-2020)

WATERLOO — Beatrice M. Johnson, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Dubuque Specialty Care.

She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Ossian, daughter of Alfred and Caroline Miller Ehler. She married Frederick Johnson on Oct. 14, 1950, in Dubuque. He died June 8, 1999.

Beatrice was a CNA for 24 years, employed by Covenant Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Survived by: two sons, Stephen (Barbara) Johnson of Dubuque, and Richard (Lynne) Johnson of Waterloo; a daughter, Mary (Charles) Steinbrook of Independence, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Hageman of Elk Run Heights, and Bernice Johnson of New Hampton; and a brother, Donald Ehler of Chanhassen, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother, Marie Miller Ehler; two brothers, Linus and Cletus Ehler; and two sisters, Norma Roloff and Joan Halverson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.