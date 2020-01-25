Beatrice Johnson

(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Beatrice M. Johnson, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Ossian, daughter of Alfred and Caroline Miller Ehler. She married Frederick Johnson on Oct. 14, 1950, in Dubuque. He died June 8, 1999.
Beatrice was a CNA for 24 years, employed by Covenant Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: two sons, Stephen (Barbara) Johnson of Dubuque, and Richard (Lynne) Johnson of Waterloo; a daughter, Mary (Charles) Steinbrook of Independence, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Hageman of Elk Run Heights, and Bernice Johnson of New Hampton; and a brother, Donald Ehler of Chanhassen, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother, Marie Miller Ehler; two brothers, Linus and Cletus Ehler; and two sisters, Norma Roloff and Joan Halverson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Service information
9:30AM
650 Stephan Ave.
Waterloo, ia 50701
10:30AM
650 Stephan Ave.
Waterloo, ia 50701
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.