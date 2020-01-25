Beatrice Johnson
Beatrice M. Johnson

(1927-2020)

WATERLOO — Beatrice M. Johnson, 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Dubuque Specialty Care.

She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Ossian, daughter of Alfred and Caroline Miller Ehler. She married Frederick Johnson on Oct. 14, 1950, in Dubuque. He died June 8, 1999.

Beatrice was a CNA for 24 years, employed by Covenant Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Survived by: two sons, Stephen (Barbara) Johnson of Dubuque, and Richard (Lynne) Johnson of Waterloo; a daughter, Mary (Charles) Steinbrook of Independence, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Dorothy Hageman of Elk Run Heights, and Bernice Johnson of New Hampton; and a brother, Donald Ehler of Chanhassen, Minn.

Preceded in death by: her parents; stepmother, Marie Miller Ehler; two brothers, Linus and Cletus Ehler; and two sisters, Norma Roloff and Joan Halverson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To send flowers to the family of Beatrice Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
9:30AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Ave.
Waterloo, ia 50701
Jan 27
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 27, 2020
10:30AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
650 Stephan Ave.
Waterloo, ia 50701
