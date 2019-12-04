Baylee Hess

(1993-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Baylee N. Hess, 26, of Missouri City, Texas, formerly of La Porte City, died Saturday, Nov. 30, of injuries sustained in an automobile accident south of Van Horne.
She was born Sept. 28, 1993, in Waterloo, daughter of Todd and Dawn (Pullin) Hess.
Baylee graduated from Union High School in 2012 and attended Hawkeye Community College and Kaplan College. She was a territorial manager for Title Boxing in Texas.
Survived by: her parents, of La Porte City; two sisters, Jasmine (Wayne) Gaston of La Porte City and Jade (Wesley) Ewoldt of Dysart; her nieces and nephews, Wesley, Alyson, and Savanna Gaston of La Porte City, and Koy, Kollins, Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt of Dysart; her grandmothers, Judy Mether of La Porte City and Vicki Hess of Illinois; an aunt, Tami Keune of La Porte City; two uncles, Kenny Keune of La Porte City and Dale Pullin of Florida; three cousins, Haylee Keune, Ashley Hess and Corey Hess, all of La Porte City; a special friend, Corey Beckman of Texas; and a host of other relatives and close friends.
Preceded in death by: two grandfathers, Larry Mether and Charles Hess; and her grandmother, Norma Moline.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 4, at the church. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Baylee loved fitness, working out, traveling and exploring new towns. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, her laughter, and her ability to touch all. She treasured time spent with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Baylee continued her giving ways by being an organ and tissue donor.
