February 26, 1960-March 11, 2023

WATERLOO-Barton L. Forsyth, 63, of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 11, 2023 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

He was born February 26, 1960, in Waterloo, the son of Frederick J. and Norma Jean Hunter Forsyth. He graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1978.

Barton worked at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for over 40 years in environmental services, retiring in February 2020. He was very close with all of his colleagues. Working at the hospital was like a second home for him. He had a gift of gab and could often be found carrying on a conversation with someone. It was often said that Barton never met a stranger.

He was a member of Waterloo Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 764 where he enjoyed watching his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes over the years. He also enjoyed fishing and camping, watching the Hawkeyes, and NASCAR.

Barton is survived by his mother, Norma Forsyth of Waterloo; a brother, Fenton Forsyth of Waterloo; three sisters, Sally (Darin) Schueler of Waterloo, Connie (Craig) Loffredo of Waterloo, and Shelly Gartley of Cedar Falls; three nieces and one nephew: Jake & Sarah Loffredo, and Kristina & Mariah Gartley; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick “Fred” Forsyth.

Private family services will be held with inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be 4:00 PM—7:00 PM Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo. A memorial fund will be established. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 319-233-3146.