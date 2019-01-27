(1947-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Bart Lee Fisher, 71, of Parkersburg, died Thursday, Jan. 24, at Creekside Living in Grundy Center.
He was born Oct. 2, 1947, in Spirit Lake, son of Vernon L. and Marguerite Jeanne (Simon) Fisher. On Nov. 21, 1969, he married Lois Ann Meester at Stout Reformed Church, Stout.
Bart graduated from Mason City High School in 1965 and attended Mason City Junior College for two years. He worked for Claassen Engineering, then Construction Machinery. Bart later worked at John Deere and retired after he had been employed there for 30 years.
He was a member of Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Shawna (Terry) Sikkema of Fulton, Ill., Bobbi (Karen) Davidson-Fisher of Omaha, Neb., and Jacqueline Fisher of Waterloo; a grandson, Jason Sikkema; a stepgranddaughter, Clare Sherman; and a sister, Deborah Staley of Detroit.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and an infant brother, Vernon Fisher Jr.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg, with burial in Stout Reformed Cemetery, Stout. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and for an hour before services Friday, all at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Bart enjoyed hunting, fishing and his dogs. He loved spending time with his family.
