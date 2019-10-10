{{featured_button_text}}
Barry L. DeBerg

Barry DeBerg

(1953-2019)

WATERLOO — Barry Lee DeBerg, 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Oct. 5, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born June 24, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Bette (Glass) DeBerg.

He worked at Windor Inc. in Evansdale for many years, and then for Bertch Cabinet in Waterloo, retiring in 2018. He was a member of the Sons of AMVETS Post 49 and Fraternal Order of the Eagles for 20 years.

Survived by: his son, Jamie (Arika Rinnels) of Clarksville; a granddaughter, Avery DeBerg; a brother, Dennis (Renee) DeBerg of Florida; a nephew, Jacob; and a niece, Abby.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Services: According to his wishes, Barry has been cremated. No formal services are planned at this time. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

In his free time Barry could be found outdoors. He enjoyed deer and duck hunting, especially at “the cabin.”

