(1953-2019)
WAVERLY — Barrett Gray, 65, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Waverly, died at home Sunday, March 31, of cancer.
He was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Austin, Texas, son of Bessie “Bess” Hupp Gray and Dr. D.W. Gray. He married Jo Block on Oct. 20, 1979.
Barrett graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1972 and then entered the military. He attended Marshalltown Junior College, where he also was a manager at The Cellars Restaurant. He later was head chef at Michaels of Okoboji. He and Jo owned and ran The Last Chance Stadium Restaurant and Lounge from 1981 to 2018.
Survived by: his wife; two children and their families, Ashley and Scott Luther, Kennedy, Aidan and Finley of Gilbert, Ariz., Benjamin Gray (Krystal Marshall), Dominic and Quinton Gray of Spirit Lake; a brother, Stuart Gray of Waverly; two sisters, Elizabeth Schellhorn (Bobby White) of Granbury, Texas, and Catherine (Andrew) Remley of Shell Rock; sisters-in-law, Marilee Gray of Clarksville and Terry (Ken) Chalstrom of Webb; an aunt, Alice Kabele of Spirit Lake; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Henry Gray; brother-in-law, Roger Schellhorn; sister-in-law, Diane Gray; father-in-law, Robert Block; and mother-in-law, Ardelle Block.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 4, at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, April 3, at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
Condolences may be left at www.turnerfuneralhomes.com.
Ashley and Ben were Barrett’s pride and joy. He loved attending and coaching their sporting events. He was never a quiet spectator at these events; the kids always knew he was there! “Move your feet”! He was so proud of them. Barrett was a true family man.
