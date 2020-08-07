× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1953-2020)

Barbara was born in Chicago, Illinois to Willie and Cora Lee Bevins on February 24, 1953. To this union, she had 4 brothers and 7 sisters.

In 1981, after staying in communication with some very close friends, Barbara made the decision to move to Waterloo with her boys for a better life and environment. Shortly after arriving, Barbara was hired by the City of Waterloo where she worked in the Clerk of Courts Department for over 34 years.

Barbara was cremated at her request. She was preceded in death by her parents. She also lost 2 brothers, Andrew and Jeremiah, and Johnny Williams. She is survived by two sons, Kevin (Dara) and Brian Jones of Waterloo. Her siblings, Kenneth (Fran) of Las Vegas, NV; sister Betty Bevins of Rantoul, IL; brother David (Sandy) of Waterloo, IA; and Sherri Lyn of Chicago, IL. Two grandchildren she loved, adored and spoiled, Tay’Genana Jones and Kevin Jones, Jr., both of Waterloo, IA; and a great-son, Aterus Green of Waterloo, IA.

Memorial Service—Visitation: 4-6 pm Saturday, August 8th at Sanders Funeral Service; Rev. Ted Keys, officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.