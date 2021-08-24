Barbara W. Huff

Bobbie had a dry sense of humor that often caught you off-guard, and her positive and easy-going disposition made her fun to be around. Her giggle was infectious. Like her husband Pat, she believed that family was most important.

The past several years, Bobbie was fortunate to have the help of in-home caregivers. The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you and deep appreciation for “Team Bobbie” and the tender care they gave her. Cedar Valley Hospice was invaluable with their guidance and care during the final days of Bobbie’s life

Bobbie is survived by seven sons, John Patrick Jr. (Jean), of Waterloo, Greg (Sandy), of Hot Springs, Ark, Robert (Kaye) of Waterloo, Mike (Pat) of Cedar Falls, Tim (Adele) of Kansas City, Chris (Kim), of Waterloo, and Tony (Mary) of Waterloo, four daughters, Anne (Mike) Betts, of Cedar Falls, Cynthia (Tim) Huff of Edina, Minn., Monica Robbins of Cedar Falls, and Cecile (Mike) Knipp of Waterloo; 26 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty (Bud) Wolter, of Cedar Falls.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Jeanette in infancy, and Betty Rogers; her grandchild Anthony Huff; two great grandchildren, Ben Ricketts and Emerie May Hofer; and a son-in-law, Kim Robbins.