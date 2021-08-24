July 26, 1923-August 21, 2021
WATERLOO-Barbara W. Huff, “Bobbie,” 98, of Waterloo, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 21, 2021
She was born July 26, 1923 in Waterloo, Iowa the daughter of Barbara and Earl Holbrook. Weighing a mere 3 pounds, Bobbie went on to lead a long, full life.
Bobbie graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in 1941. She married John Patrick (Pat, J.P.) Huff on January 12, 1944 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waterloo. They were married for 67 years until Pat’s death in 2011. They had 11 children and started several businesses together.
Because of her strong work ethic, Bobbie worked as a bookkeeper at a variety of local businesses, including their own business J. P Huff Construction (now Huff Contracting). She retired in her late ‘80’s.
A quiet, independent, caring but determined person, she took satisfaction in seeing any project to its completion-especially if she was helping someone. Whether it was refinishing furniture or rehabbing houses, nothing was too big a job for Bobbie.
Bobbie loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren, babies, dogs, flowers and birds. A skilled bridge player, she rarely passed up the opportunity to play a hand, and in retirement she enjoyed going to the horse track near their second home in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Creative in many ways, Bobbie played the piano with a special flare, and holidays were made special with music and singing. Her pies and sweet rolls couldn’t be beat.
Bobbie had a dry sense of humor that often caught you off-guard, and her positive and easy-going disposition made her fun to be around. Her giggle was infectious. Like her husband Pat, she believed that family was most important.
The past several years, Bobbie was fortunate to have the help of in-home caregivers. The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you and deep appreciation for “Team Bobbie” and the tender care they gave her. Cedar Valley Hospice was invaluable with their guidance and care during the final days of Bobbie’s life
Bobbie is survived by seven sons, John Patrick Jr. (Jean), of Waterloo, Greg (Sandy), of Hot Springs, Ark, Robert (Kaye) of Waterloo, Mike (Pat) of Cedar Falls, Tim (Adele) of Kansas City, Chris (Kim), of Waterloo, and Tony (Mary) of Waterloo, four daughters, Anne (Mike) Betts, of Cedar Falls, Cynthia (Tim) Huff of Edina, Minn., Monica Robbins of Cedar Falls, and Cecile (Mike) Knipp of Waterloo; 26 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty (Bud) Wolter, of Cedar Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Jeanette in infancy, and Betty Rogers; her grandchild Anthony Huff; two great grandchildren, Ben Ricketts and Emerie May Hofer; and a son-in-law, Kim Robbins.
Mass of Christian Burial; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 25 at Queen of Peace Church, with an inurnment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. The mass will be livestreamed on the parish website at www.queenofpeaceparish.net.
Public visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 24 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation also one hour before services at the church on Wednesday. At the family’s request, please wear a mask if attending either of these events.
Memorials may be given in her memory to Mayo Clinic, Cardiac Care, Rochester; Cedar Valley Hospice; Blessed Sacrament Church; Queen of Peace Church and Cedar Valley Arboretum.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
