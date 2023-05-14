December 17, 2022
Celebration of Life for Barbara Taylor.
On December 17, 2022 our Mother, Barbara Taylor, passed away peacefully at the age of 94. It’s time to celebrate her incredible life by joining us to share stories and visit among her many friends and family. Hosted by her children, Cindy and Greg and hosted at her sister and nieces home, the Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 10th, from 1:00—4:00 PM, at 2009 Terrace Dr. Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Light snacks and beverages will be provided, just as Mom would have wanted. We hope you can join us.
