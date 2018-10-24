WAVERLY — Barbara Jane Schnieders, 85, of Waverly, formerly of Tripoli, died Sunday, Oct. 21, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
She was born Dec. 27, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Fred and Verna (McFall) Farr.
Barb graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1951. She married Francis Pint in 1951, and they were later divorced. She married John Schnieders in March 1983, and John passed away in September 2001.
Barb volunteered with Cedar Valley Hospice in Waverly.
Survived by: her children, Greg (Linda) Pint of San Diego, Steve (Eileen) Pint of Tripoli, Carol Jean Coventree of Spring Valley, Wis., Teresa (Cliff) Balvanz of Plainfield and Ron Pint of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two sisters, Betty Farr and Frances Farr; and a brother, Fred Farr.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, with burial at the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation also will be for one hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waverly.
Barb loved to travel and enjoyed playing cards and games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.