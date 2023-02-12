December 21, 1932-February 8, 2023

WAVERLY-Barbara Ruth Egts, 90, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Wednesday evening, February 8, 2023, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Barb was born on December 21, 1932, in Forest City, Iowa, the daughter of Russell and Ruby (Jones) Bower. She graduated from Forest City High School. On August 12, 1950, Barb was united in marriage to Herbert Bernard Egts in Albert Lea, Minnesota. The couple made their home in the Waterloo area until 1967 when they bought their farm northeast of Waverly.

Barb was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she participated in many groups including the Rebekah Women’s Circle, Altar Guild and prayer chain. She and Herb were members of the Koinonia fellowship group at Redeemer, which they helped form in 1977. Barb was a great mother, wife, and homemaker, proudly raising four boys. She was a good cook and enjoyed baking, her specialties being pecan rolls, cinnamon rolls, pies and brownies. She spent many hours gardening; her favorite produce was strawberries. Hosting family holiday gatherings was especially important to Barb and her entire family.

Barb is survived by her husband of over seventy-two years, Herbert; three sons with their wives, John (Nancy) Egts of Shell Rock, Iowa, Dennis (Teri) Egts of Arizona and Anthony (Mary) Egts of Bloomington, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Pam Egts of Bettendorf, Iowa; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; a sister, Maxine Cobb of Clear Lake, Iowa; sister-in-law, Gloria Bower; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Thomas Egts; three sisters, Arlis (Gary) Flohr, Catherine (Tom) Kirschbaum, Caroline (William) Hines; and a brother, Michael Bower and brother-in-law, Fred Cobb.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Warren Evangelical Cemetery, rural Waverly. Visitation will be from 10:00 to the time of the funeral at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting Barb’s family. 319-352-1187