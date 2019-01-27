Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Barbara Jean Pepin Glaw, 98, passed away peacefully on Jan. 14 in hospice at Sartori Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by a son, Norman (Janet) Glaw of Sumner, and a daughter, Linda (Terry) Glaw Meier of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Jeff Glaw of Maquoketa, Todd Glaw of Washburn, Jim Glaw of Geneseo, Ill., Kim Coulter of West Des Moines, Lisa Roeding of Reinbeck and Matthew Dauschmidt of Los Angeles, Calif.; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Barbara had a long career as a stenographer for the Chicago Great Western, Iowa Public Service and Winterbottom Supply and at Blackhawk Mental Health Center as office manager, all in Waterloo. In later years her husband, Robert, was transferred to Chicago, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert David Glaw, and by a grandson, Greg Glaw.

A private memorial service will occur at a later date.

Barbara Pepin Glaw
