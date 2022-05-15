 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Nottger Turner

April 15, 1928–January 27, 2022

Family and friends of Barbara Nottger Turner (April 15, 1928 – January 27, 2022) are cordially invited to attend a visitation and memorial service in her honor on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. at NewAldaya Lifescapes, 7511 University Ave., Entrance 4, in Cedar Falls.

