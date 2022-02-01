Barbara Nottger Turner

She graduated from East High School in 1946, attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Gradwohl School of Medical Technology in St. Louis, Missouri, and LPN school in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She worked as a laboratory technician for fifteen years, five of them at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She worked for ten years as the parish secretary for the church her husband served as pastor, and she worked for twenty years as an LPN at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home until 2001, retiring at the of seventy-three. While living in Cedar Falls, she was a volunteer at Sartori Hospital, active at Nazareth Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and a board member of the Cedar Falls Lutheran Auxillary.