April 15, 1928-Jan. 27, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Barbara Nottger Turner, age 93, of Cedar Falls, Iowa died January 27, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born April 15, 1928, in Waterloo, daughter of Edwin and Josephine (Balensiefer) Nottger. She married David A. Turner of Charleston, South Carolina, on December 2, 1951, at First Lutheran Church, in Waterloo, Iowa. He died January 15, 1980, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
She graduated from East High School in 1946, attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Gradwohl School of Medical Technology in St. Louis, Missouri, and LPN school in Stillwater, Oklahoma. She worked as a laboratory technician for fifteen years, five of them at Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She worked for ten years as the parish secretary for the church her husband served as pastor, and she worked for twenty years as an LPN at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home until 2001, retiring at the of seventy-three. While living in Cedar Falls, she was a volunteer at Sartori Hospital, active at Nazareth Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and a board member of the Cedar Falls Lutheran Auxillary.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Tim) Lattimer and Lisa (Tony) Howard; three grandchildren, Turner (Lexi) Chesbro, Gabriel Lattimer, and Micaela Lattimer; two great grandchildren, Hudson and Jonathan, and a brother, Duane Nottger of Cedar Falls. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a grandson, Brent Chesbro, three dogs and seven cats.
Memorials may be directed to NewAldaya Lifescapes at 7511 University Ave, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613. Services are pending. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
