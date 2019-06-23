{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Miller

(1933-2019)

CEDAR FALLS – Barbara June Hall Miller, 85, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, May 26, in Hospice in Waterloo of cancer.

She was born July 7, 1933, in Ottumwa, daughter of Lloyd and June (Vinyard) Hall. She married Lavern Miller on Aug. 18, 1951, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Barbara was a 1951 graduate of Cedar Falls High School. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with BA degree in 1971 and an MBA in 1978. She taught business at Janesville High School from 1971 to 1984, and taught at the John F. Kennedy School in Berlin, Germany, from 1985 to 1990. While living in Germany she traveled to more than 25 countries. She also spent time in Washington, D.C. with the Lutheran Volunteer Corps.

Barbara was a 50-plus year member of St. John’s American Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survivors include: a brother, Charles Hall of Cedar Falls; children, Vicki (Stephen) Eppler of Denver, Colo., Debra Merrill (Mike Murray) of Lawler, Perry (Lori) Miller of Waterloo and Jack (Susan) Miller of Seal Beach, Calif.; grandchildren Jacob (Katrin) Eppler of Denver, Colo., Jeremy (Stacy) Merrill of Fort Atkinson, Jessica (Josh) Rucker of Waterloo, Joe Eppler of Colorado, Ashley Eppler (Jeffrey) Carlyle of Jackson Hole, Wyo., Alex (Robin) Miller of Cedar Rapids, Caitlin Miller of Seal Beach, Lauren (Kenneth) De Jong of Cerritos, Calif., and Cameron Miller of Seal Beach; great-grandchildren, Landon and Asher Merrill of Fort Atkinson and Emily and Hannah Eppler of Denver, Colo.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Timothy Merrill; a grandson, Oliver Merrill; two sisters, Beverly Purdy and Judy Nichols; and a brother, Lloyd Hall.

Service date: to be determined.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: the family would encourage a donation to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo.

