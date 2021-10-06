February 28, 1934-October 2, 2021

SHELL ROCK-Barbara Mary Kuethe, age 87, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her home, with her husband and son at her side.

Barb was born on February 28, 1934, in Sumner, Iowa, the daughter of DeVere and Helen (Rockdaschel) Wescott. She was baptized May 21, 1934, and confirmed on March 30, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, Iowa. Barb graduated from the Sumner High School with the class of 1951. On November 11, 1951, Barb was united in marriage to Wayne Kuethe at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. After years standing by Wayne in the United States Army and helping him through Wartburg, the couple moved to Shell Rock in 1959. Barb spent many years working as a medical secretary for Dr. Everson and Dr. Fagre and several years working at the Bremer County Abstract Office in Waverly, Iowa.

Barb was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock for more than sixty years and a member of Avery-Slight American Legion Auxiliary. She was part of the initial beginnings of the Shell Rock Swing Show. Barb played saxophone for many years and was involved in many of the early special acts. Her greatest enjoyments were family, friends, and music.

Barb’s memory is honored by her husband Wayne Kuethe of Shell Rock; four children, JaNan (John) Freriks of Madison, Wisconsin, Bradley Kuethe of Shell Rock, Timothy (Jean) Kuethe of Waverly, and Jeffrey (Joyce) Kuethe of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren, Daniel Kuethe, John Freriks Jr., Nichole (Zach) Ladage, Cole (Erin) Kuethe, Trent Kuethe, and Lauren Kuethe; four great-grandchildren, Mya and Mason Kuethe-Wiegel and Emerson and Logan Ladage; sister, Marjorie (Wayne) Beach of Surprise, Arizona; Al (Viola) Wescott of Arlington, Iowa; three sisters-in-law, Grace Kuethe, Jane Kuethe, and Judith Henn all of Readlyn, Iowa; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Barb was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harley Wescott, and his wife Marjorie; granddaughter, Erin Freriks; and brothers-in-law, James Anderson, Dale Kuethe, Orville Meier, Harlan Heinemann, and Arnold Henn.

Visitation will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock on Friday, October 8, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Gloria Friedrich officiating. Barb will then be cremated and private burial of her cremains in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church or donor's choice.