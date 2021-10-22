August 17, 1936-October 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Barbara Martin Oscars Crawford, age 85, of Waterloo, was called to meet her Savior on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her home.

Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave., Ames, Iowa. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1403 24th Street, Ames, Iowa. Burial will be in the Ames Municipal Cemetery. Face masks will be required.

Barbara was born on August 17, 1936, in Ames, the fourth of nine children born to Paul and Esther (Jackman) Martin. She was a graduate of Ames High School, class of 1954.

In 1955, she married Frederick Harold Oscars in Des Moines, Iowa. Four children were born to this union. They made their first home in Des Moines, but later lived in Omaha, Nebraska; Perry, Iowa; and finally, Waterloo, Iowa.

Barbara was primarily a wife, mother, and homemaker. She inherited cooking skills from her mother and was an excellent cook. Barbara took classes at Drake University to study Sociology and Psychology. She worked at the Harrison Treatment Center in Des Moines, in Alcohol Reconciliation, and at Iowa Children’s Services as a Parental Force Worker. She cared deeply about underprivileged children and families in need. Barbara would gladly share from her own limited resources with others who needed it more.

In 1981, Barbara married Cullen Crawford in Waterloo. They owned and operated a small neighborhood grocery store and laundromat until his death in 2013. Cullen was a caring father figure for Barbara’s children, who affectionately called him “Pops”.

Barbara was a loving and supportive mother to her children. She was a sports fan, and loved to watch football and basketball games with her sons.

Life’s journey was not always easy for Barbara. There were many challenges, but she knew that God was always with her. She believed that “all things work together for those who love the Lord.” Romans 8:28.

She enjoyed family reunions and vacation trips with her sisters. Some memorable trips were to Virginia and the Washington D.C. area, the Black Hills, and a Caribbean cruise. Her beautiful grandchildren were to the loves of her life.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Paul Victor; brothers, Norman and Jerry; a sister, Ruth Martin Riffe; and her first husband.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Julie of Mattydale, New York; Frederick, Jr. and Gregory of Waterloo and David (Rose) of Odenton, Maryland; sisters: Pauline Martin, Paula L. Freeman, and Marie (Joe) Mancuso all of Ames, and Mary Carr of West Des Moines; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Calvary United Methodist Church.