November 6, 1938-May 3, 2021

PARKERSBURG-Barbara Marie Heitland, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on Monday, May 3, 2021. She was born in Waterloo on November 6, 1938, daughter of Marvina and Frank Cole. Barb graduated from Cedar Falls High school with the Class of 1957. She was married to Marvin Heitland on September 14, 1958, at First United Methodist Church of Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death. Barb worked at Sartori Hospital as a Dietary Aide retiring in 2001.

Barb is survived by her children: Donna Heitland of Parkersburg and James (Debbie) Heitland of Marion; 3 grandchildren: Sarah Nichols, Amanda (Alan) Weber and Jonathan Heitland; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; her sister, Marcia (Paul) Gardiner of Waverly; and her brother-in-law, Benton Peters of Aplington. She was preceded in death by her parents; Marvin, her husband of nearly 52 years; and a brother, John Ackerman in infancy.

Barb’s funeral will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with burial to follow at the Hudson Cemetery. Her visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 pm on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 also at the funeral home. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and memorials may be directed to her family.

Barb enjoyed vacationing and scrapbooking.