{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Ford

Barbara M. Ford

(1945-2019)

INDEPENDENCE — Barbara Maude Ford, 74, of Independence, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 15, 1945, daughter of Laurence and Miriam (Scoville) Ford.

Barbara first attended the Fairbank Public School and then she was enrolled at the Woodward Academy in Perry. She spent the majority of her adult life living in Independence at the B&D Community Living Program. She recently moved to Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Oelwein due to her declining health.

Survived by: two sisters, Mary Jo (Robert) Yee of California and Alice “Penny” Ford of Vermont; three brothers, Robert (Shirley) Ford of Virginia, Laurence (Jo Ann) Ford of Oklahoma and Paul Ford of Minnesota; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ford of Maynard; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; grandparents; two sisters, Gertrude “Truty” Lockwood and Florence Sawyer; and a brother, John Ford.

Services: will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be Fairbank Cemetery, Fairbank, Iowa.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Ford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments