{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara L. Zaiser

Barbara L. Zaiser

(1928-2019)

CEDAR FALLS — Barbara L. Zaiser, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, March 27, at the Western Home Communities – Windhaven, following a brief illness.

She was born Oct. 27, 1928, in Burlington, daughter of Bernice (Barngrover) and Harry Lockwood and Russel Snyder. She married Paul C. Zaiser on June 11, 1950, in Burlington. He preceded her in death Aug. 20, 2012.

She graduated from Burlington High School and was employed as a sales clerk at J.C. Penney; worked in the cafeteria at Peet Junior High; and then was employed with Personalized Name Plates. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: a son, Dennis (Susan) Zaiser of The Woodlands, Texas; a daughter, Nancy (Bob) Wegand of Urbandale; five grandchildren, Matt (Jamie) Jackson, Melissa (Phil) Chia, Justin (Shelley) Zaiser, Jarrad (Amanda) Zaiser and Jordan (Kaitlin) Zaiser; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Kenneth Paul Snyder and Eugene Monty Snyder.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the funeral home and also for an hour before the service on Monday. Burial will occur at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, in Aspen Grove Cemetery in Burlington.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Barbara was an avid reader, and she enjoyed band concerts, visiting friends and being with her family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Barbara L. Zaiser
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments