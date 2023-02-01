September 17, 1940-January 27, 2023

EVANSDALE-Barbara L. “Barb” Sweerin, 82, of Evansdale, died on Friday, January 27th at home. Barb was born on September 17, 1940 in Waterloo, the daughter of Henry and Iona (Wilson Kern) Niedert.

She married Edward Sweerin on August 10, 1957 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Barb was a member of Raymond United Methodist Church and later St. Mark’s United Methodist Church. Barb loved her friends and church family, cooking family meals, taking care of people, her daily Soduku puzzle, and continued to hang laundry outside to dry and invited people to church until the end.

Survived by her children; 2 sons, Greg (Barb) Sweerin of Evansdale and Dave (Tami) Sweerin of Dinsdale;

2 daughters, Vicky (Brian) Halstead of West Union and Sheila (Aaron Konigsmark) Sweerin of Minneapolis, MN; 11 grandchildren, Cory (Libby), Chris (Lisa), Brianne (Ray), Mitch (Mandy), Matt, Doug (Sami), Emily (Phil), Colleen (Bryce), Logan (Matt), Kristen, and Kaitlyn; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, Marta “Marty” Bockholdt of Fairbank, and Marlene Smith of Parkersburg; brother-in-law James (Brenda) Widner of Jesup.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward Sweerin; brother, Henry Niedert; sister, Delores (Merrill) Scott; 5 half-sisters, LaVera (John) Korte, Martha Kern, Marion (Harold) Wright, Helen (Vern) Blanchard, Leona (Ernie) Bently; 5 half-brothers, Herbert Kern, Floyd (Faith) Niedert, Herman (Virginia) Niedert, Harry (Charlotte) Niedert, Albert (Lola) Niedert; 3 sisters-in-law, Darlene (Larry) O’Brien, Rolene (Ted) Whitesell, Marlys “Tootie” Murray; 3 brothers-in-law, Melvin “Boots” (Vivian) Sweerin, Larry Bockholt, and Jim Smith.

Memorial services are 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 610 S. Evans Rd., Evansdale.

Visitation is 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.

