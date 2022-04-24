WATERLOO-Barbara K. (McKinney) Abben, 59, of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born February 17, 1963 in Waterloo, daughter of Ray and Grace (Bonordon) McKinney. Barbara married Dirk Abben on May 12, 2012. She worked at Medico & Walmart. Barbara is survived by her husband; mother; brother, Rusty; stepchildren: Trinity Abben, Denise Abben and Katrina Abben all of Waterloo. Her memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior. Condolences and full obituary at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.