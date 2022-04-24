 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara K. (McKinney) Abben

  • 0
Barbara K. (McKinney) Abben

February 17, 1963-April 22, 2022

WATERLOO-Barbara K. (McKinney) Abben, 59, of Waterloo, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born February 17, 1963 in Waterloo, daughter of Ray and Grace (Bonordon) McKinney. Barbara married Dirk Abben on May 12, 2012. She worked at Medico & Walmart. Barbara is survived by her husband; mother; brother, Rusty; stepchildren: Trinity Abben, Denise Abben and Katrina Abben all of Waterloo. Her memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls with an hour of visitation prior. Condolences and full obituary at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News