(1941-2019)
WATERLOO – Barbara K. “Bobbi” Joens, 78, of La Porte City, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, Nov. 17, at Cedar Valley Hospice.
She was born June 26, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of John and Catherine Dolan Mrzlak. She married Robert Joens on Dec. 12, 1959, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Waterloo.
Bobbi graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School Waterloo. She was employed by Waterloo Community Schools.
Survivors include: her husband; four sons, James (Debbie) Joens of West Branch, Gary (Lenora) Joens of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jeffrey Joens of Salina, Utah, and Kevin (Gwen) Joens of Fredericksburg, Va.; three daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Kressley of Waterloo, Suzette Hatcher of Prescott, Ariz., and Angela Hastings of Colorado Springs; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Mike (Carolyn) Mrzlak of Waterloo, Johnny (Billie) Mrzlak of Waterloo, Pat (Judy) Mrzlak of Denver and Tim Mrzlak of Dike; four sisters, Mary (Michael) Baker of Cedar Falls, Kitty (Dick) Jensen of Waterloo, Mugs (Steve) Langan of Waterloo and Marilyn (John) Woodbury of Waterloo; two brothers-in-law, David Joens of Waterloo and Kenneth (Maureen) Joens of Portal, Ariz.; and two sisters-in-law, Nannette Joens of Cedar Rapids and Carol (Larry) Chapman of New Hartford.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Tony and Connie Mrzlak; her father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Leona Joens; a sister-in-law, Donna Joens; and a brother-in-law, Larry Joens.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue one hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Bobbi enjoyed baking; she was a collector of cookbooks and angels. She was proud of her Irish heritage and loved to travel. She looked forward to traveling north to her condo in Breezy Point, Minn. Most important to Bobbi was her family and visiting her many grandchildren.
