April 1, 1949-October 20, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Barbara JoAnn Koch, 73, of Cedar Falls, died of heart failure on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. She was born April 1, 1949 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of John and Francis (Lord) Minard. Barb graduated from both Des Moines Technical High School and DMACC. She married Rick Koch on November 28, 1970 in Des Moines. Barb was a homemaker and mother, worked at Vorland Photography in Cedar Falls from 1991-1999, and Rosewood Estate in Waterloo from 2002-2014. She enjoyed reading, shopping and was a “proud grandmother”.

Barb is survived by her husband, Rick Koch, of Cedar Falls; her children, Stephanie Hurst of Cedar Falls, Jesse (Melissa) Koch of Houston, Texas and Cody Koch of Eugene, Oregon, and her two grandsons, Jack and Sam Koch, of Eugene.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Reggie, and her sister, Nancy.

A Celebration of Life will be 1 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.DahlFunealHome.com.