October 7, 1932-March 19, 2023

WATERLOO-Barbara Joan Meyeraan, 90, of Waterloo, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Mercy One Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, IA.

Public visitation for Barbara will be held from 5-7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway, located at 300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA 50701. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with Pastor Dan Mixdorf presiding. She will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories cemetery directly following the service. Memorial contributions may be directed in Barbara’s name to her family to be designated later and/or to the church. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service West Ridgeway is caring for Barbara and her family.

Barbara Miller was born on October 7, 1932 in Waterloo, IA the daughter of Carroll and Ida (Moe) Miller. She was raised and educated in Waterloo and graduated from West Waterloo High school. On May 20, 1951, Barbara was united in marriage to the love of her life, William “Bill” Meyeraan at Trinity American Lutheran Church. Barbara was an extremely hard-working woman who dedicated her life to her family and friends.

She celebrated and participated in all of her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments. She loved to garden and spend time at Holiday Lake. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan who attended every home football game, missing only one game in 47 years. Barbara loved to see the world, visiting 47 of the 50 states, as well as numerous European countries, Canada and Mexico. Even with her busy schedule of cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes or traveling around the world, she was always at every family event because that was her deepest passion in life. Additionally, Barbara was very active in many different groups at Trinity, including quilting, the handbell choir, women’s circles, and kitchen assistants. Barbara was most certainly a one-of-a-kind woman who is going to be greatly missed, but her love and legacy will remain through us.

Left to cherish her memory are her, daughter: Susan Meyeraan of Waterloo, IA; son and daughter-in-law: Steven and Jessica Meyeraan of Stuttgart, Germany; two grandchildren: Mark and Dana Meyeraan; along with countless nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Meyeraan, their son Mark Meyeraan and 6 siblings and their spouses.