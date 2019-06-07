(1936-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Barbara Joan Bowman, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 4, at her home.
She was born Feb. 29, 1936. in Alden, daughter of Houston and Helen (Baseler) Lamberson. She married James Bowman on Oct. 16, 1956, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
She was employed as a secretary for the University of Northern Iowa and was then a rural route carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1998.
Survived by: her husband; three children, Heidi (Stephen) Aldrich of Cedar Falls, Brian (Wendy) Bowman of Cedar Falls and Amy (Gregg) Mattox of Omaha, Neb.; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: a son, Michael James Bowman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Prairie Lakes Church, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Richardson Funeral Service and also for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or to the family for designation at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralser vice.com.
