August 6, 1930-June 18, 2022

WATERLOO-Barbara Jean (Wright) Adams, 91, of Waterloo, Iowa died June 18, 2022 of natural causes.

Barbara was born in Waterloo on August 6, 1930. She was the daughter of Mary Dolores (Burkett) Wright and Leroy Carl Wright. She graduated from East High School in 1948. She graduated from St. Mary’s Infirmary in St. Louis, Missouri, receiving her license as a registered nurse. Later in life she received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Northern Iowa in 1979.

Barbara worked as a nurse at the Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Allen Hospital and as a school nurse for the Waterloo Schools. When working at Allen Hospital she was head nurse of pediatrics and the nursery.

Barbara was an active member of Payne AME Church serving in multiple capacities. She was a volunteer at Lincoln School and Allen Hospital later in life

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Albert Adams and Lee Cherry, son Michael Adams, granddaughter Tonia Bates and sisters Jacqueline (Marvin) Ellis and Josephine Boykin.

Barbara is survived by her son Dr. Russell (Mary) Adams and brother-in-law Marvin Ellis. Grandchildren include Brandon Adams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dr. Eric (Molly) Adams of Cedar Falls, Iowa and Sean (Katie) Adams of McKinney, Texas; stepdaughters Holly (Craig) Hintzman of Cedar Falls and Heidi (Craig) Engelbrecht of Maple Valley, Washington. She is survived by her special niece Katherine Hughes and nephew Jamal Brown of Chicago, Illinois. Survived by eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Donations should be considered to Payne AME Church and UnityPoint Health Hospice.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday one hour before service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.