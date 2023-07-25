May 18, 1940—July 9, 2023

DIKE—Barbara Jean Trueg, 83, formerly of Dike, died Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Bloomington, IN.

Barbara was born on May 18, 1940, the daughter of Elmer and Mildred (Vorland) Christenson. She married Roger D. Trueg on February 14, 1959 in Cedar Falls, IA. Roger passed away on June 14, 2018.

Barbara is survived by her children, Larry (Shelly) Trueg of Bloomington, IN, Mike (Carol) Trueg of Phoenix, AZ, and Cheri Huff of Waterloo, IA; daughter-in-law, Mary Trueg of Bondurant, IA; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Trueg; son, Doug Trueg; two brothers, Lynn and Raymond Christenson; 1 grandson; and 2 great-granddaughters.

Following Barbara’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or University of Indiana Hospice.

Please visit www.dahlfuneralhome.com to express online condolences with the family.