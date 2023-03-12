December 15, 1935-March 6, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Barbara Jean Cooper, 87, Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Martin Suites of Western Home Community’s, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Barbara was born December 15, 1935 in Livermore, Iowa, to the late Edward and Amelia (Slieter) Anderson. She married Donald Cooper on December 19, 1953 in Hampton, Iowa. Barbara worked at Frink’s Greenhouse for 13 years and Viking Pump for 23 years, before retiring. Barbara and Donald celebrated 37 years of marriage before his death in 1991.

She is survived by her sons, Randy Cooper of Scottsdale, Arizona, Tim (Betsy) Cooper, of Fishers, Indiana and Shawn (Jenifer) Cooper of Littleton, Colorado; twelve grandchildren, Ryan, Eric, Sara, and Adam Cooper, Jenny Welch, Clayton Cooper, Keely Cooper, Ross Cameron, Bryce Farnan, Trent “TJ” Cooper, Chealsey Cooper, and Kelby Cooper; six great–grandchildren; sister, Delores Ann Parades of Hampton, Iowa, and special friend Colleen Liming; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Parades.

Faith, family, and friends were the cornerstone of Barbara’s life, and she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

The funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 13th at the Janesville United Methodist Church, 424 Sycamore Street, Janesville, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM on Monday at the church. Burial will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Janesville. Dahl-Van Hove–Schoof Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or to the Janesville United Methodist Church.