February 22, 1943-December 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Barbara Jean Buck, 79, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13 surrounded by her family.

Jean was born February 22, 1943, in Waterloo, the daughter of Leo and Vera Ransom Sours. She married Larry Buck on May 1, 1971 in Waterloo and they later divorced.

Jean graduated from Columbus High School in 1961 and then attended cosmetology school. She was employed with Pitze’s, Harriett’s, and Marlene’s. After raising her children, in 1993 she became employed with Herbergers/Younkers in the Home Department where she enjoyed all of her customers.

Survivors include: her children, Brad (Angela) Buck of Rochester, MN. and Jennifer (Tom) Riordan of Waterloo. She was known as GG to her grandchildren, Emma, Anna and Andrew Riordan, Bella and Kyleen Buck.

Public visitation will be held Friday, December 16, from 4-7 p.m. at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. There will be a private family graveside service at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Humane Society or Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

