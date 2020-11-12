Barbara J. Smith was born August 21, 1929 in Des Moines; the daughter of Byron and Sarah (Scheffers) Wilson. She was raised by her mother and her step-father Henry Quigley. Barbara graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Leonard Philp on September 24, 1947; he preceded her in death on February 6, 1971. Barbara then married David Smith March 6, 1981; he preceded her in death on March 26, 1994. She worked in the Administrative Offices at Rath Packing Company as a secretary, then as a bookkeeper in the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office for many years before retiring and moving to Arizona. After her husband’s death in 1994 in Arizona, she returned to Waterloo and volunteered at the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office for several years, she was very dedicated to them. Barbara was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.