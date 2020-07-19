× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara J. Smith

(1940-2020)

VINTON - Barbara Jeanne Lemon Smith, 80, went to her heavenly home Thursday, July 16, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics after suffering a stroke July 9, 2020.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo with Chaplain Gordon Lewis officiating.

Barbara was born a “firecracker” July 4, 1940 in Dubuque, the daughter of John Henry and Edith Delores Sutton Lemon. She was christened October 1, 1944 at St. John's Episcopal Church in Dubuque. Barb grew up in Waterloo attending Edison Elementary, Sloan Junior High and graduated from West High in 1958.

On November 22, 1958, Barbara married Lee Edward Smith, Jr. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Waterloo. She just lost Lee March 6, 2020. They had enjoyed 61 years together. They lived in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and moved to Vinton in 1966. After working for 30 years as Vinton's city clerk, Barb retired in 2000. She then helped Lee run Vinton Trophy and Awards until they sold the business.