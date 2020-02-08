(1934-2020)

WATERLOO — Barbara J. Ransom, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, Feb. 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born July 9, 1934, in Mason City, the daughter of Carl and Lyla Ruth Stripes Waddell. She married John “Jack” Ransom on May 7, 1951, in Kirksville, Mo. He died Oct. 21, 1991.

Barbara was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Survived by: two sons, James (Janet) Ransom of Royal and Jeff (Sue) Ransom of Dubuque; a brother, Warren (Dorothy) Waddell of Waterloo; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Leann Scott; and four brothers and four sisters.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

