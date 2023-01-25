September 23, 1938-January 22, 2023

WATERLOO-Barbara J. Kepple, 84, of Waterloo, died on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls. She was born on September 23, 1938, in Waterloo, daughter of Ronald Sr. and Enid Cornelison Geisler.

She graduated from East High School Class of 1956. She earned an RN degree from Allen College of Nursing.

She married Warren Grapp on June 13, 1959; they later divorced. Barbara later married David G. Kepple on February 13, 1993, at Nazareth Lutheran Church; he died March 6, 2020.

Barbara was an RN at Medical Associates of Cedar Falls. She enjoyed reading and fishing and did missionary work in Jamaica through a local medical missionary group.

She is survived by her three sons, Michael (Stacy) Grapp‚ Waterloo, Marty Grapp‚ Polk City and Todd (Mary Ann) Grapp‚ Ames; step-son, Steven Kepple‚ San Antonio‚ TX; step-daughter, Linda (Tony) Seever‚ Holman‚ WI; 6 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Judi (Jerry) Stealy‚ Cedar Falls; and sister in law, Michalle Geisler, Cedar Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, David; brother, Ronald Geisler Jr.; daughter in law, Paula Grapp and nephew, Jeff Stealy.

Services are 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 26, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo with visitation for one hour before the services. Cremation to follow services.

Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.