WATERLOO — Barbara Jean Jauch, 90, of Waterloo, died Oct. 30 at the Landing at Friendship Village.
She was born Oct. 29, 1928, in Audubon, daughter of Willis and Veda (Barentson) Parrott. She married Bernard Hobson in 1948; he died in 1966. In 1971, she married Dr. Karl E. Jauch. He died in 1998.
Barbara graduated from Glidden High School and received her RN from Mercy in Fort Dodge. After moving to Waterloo in 1957, Barbara worked for Schoitz Memorial Hospital as head nurse of OB Department. and later as assistant director of nurses.
Survived by: her children, Mark Hobson (Diane Burroughs) of Madison, Wis., Matt Hobson (Connie) of Waterloo and stepson Kurt Jauch (Carol) of Cincinnati; a sister, Linda Klinzman (Marc) of Broomfield, Colo.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Roger and John Parrott; a sister, Marilee Michaels; and a granddaughter, Crystal Hobson.
Celebration of Life and luncheon: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Hickory Hills Park, Lakeview Lodge, La Porte City. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel in Waterloo is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Prairie Rapids Audubon Society or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Barbara was an accomplished birdwatcher and enjoyed birding all over the U.S. and other countries. She was a generous individual, loved nature and was passionate about preservation of natural areas and good literature.The family thanks Friendship Village, Cedar Valley Hospice, and her friend Barbara Gray for her care.
